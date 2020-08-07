WATCH: CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield discusses COVID-19 impact on Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The man who heads the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention joined Michael Schwanke for a remote interview Thursday, discussing COVID-19 in Kansas, as well as the nation.

Next to Dr. Anthony Fauci, no one knows more about the virus’s impact in the U.S. than CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield. In Schwanke’s interview (seen above in its entirety), Dr. Redfield answers specific questions about what Kansas is experiencing with the virus and the state’s outlook in the fight to contain it.

