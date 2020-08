WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There are a lot of new normals for many different parts of our lives, including going to the gym.

This morning we’re out at Genesis Health Clubs to see what they’re doing to create as safe of an environment as possible for those coming to work up a sweat. More information can be found on Genesis at www.genesishealthclubs.com

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.