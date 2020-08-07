Wichita boy caught breaking into coach’s car given second chance, earns spot on team

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man who coaches youth football and mentors youth in the city of Wichita didn’t let a 12-year-old boy’s bad decision define him. AJ Bohannon confronted the boy after footage showed him breaking into Bohannon’s car. Bohannon talked with the boy about making the right choices and the importance of getting on the right path for success later in life. Bohannon told the boy he wanted to help him.

Fast forward to this week, a second-chance opportunity for the 12-year-old named Eddie, but he had to earn it. Bohannon shared the experience he described in a Facebook post, as “the true definition of hard work and dedication.”

One way Bohannon offered to help Eddie was by inviting him to join his youth football team, the Cowboys.

“But I told Eddie that he had to run 100 laps around the park before I could welcome him to the team,” Bohannon wrote. “I thought it would take him a week or two to finish because that lap is not small, but every day since Monday (Aug. 3), Eddie did 25 of them a day.”

He completed the task Thursday.

“My team mom counted every one of (the laps). He didn’t complain, moan or groan. He just stayed focused and kept running,” Bohannon said.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.