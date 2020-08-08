3 people hurt after large fight outside local nightclub overnight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said three people suffered minor injuries after a large fight outside a local nightclub just before midnight Saturday.

WPD said officers responded to a disturbance with weapons at Midnight Rodeo located in the 10000 block of E. Kellogg. Multiple 911 callers reported at least 50 people fighting in the parking lot and that guns were involved.

When officers arrived they located three people who had minor injuries from the incident. Officers learned that several suspects went in a party bus that left the scene before the officers arrived. The bus was located and stopped by officers at Kellogg and Washington. Approximately 40 passengers were identified and later released. Officers did locate guns during the investigation.

Because weapons were involved and because of the number of passengers on the bus, additional officers were called to the stop to assist in contacting the passengers.

The incident remains under investigation. If anyone was information, please call WPD Investigations at 316-268-4407.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.