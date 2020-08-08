August heat, humidity and wind this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The summertime heat has returned and it will stick around through the weekend.

Today, highs will reach the upper 90s near 100. It will be sunny to mostly sunny and breezy, with gusts around 30-35 mph. Humidity will be high too, with the heat index ranging from 103-106 during the afternoon and early evening hours. Mainly clear tonight with a few storms possible in far northwest Kansas. The mostly sunny sky, and the breeze will stick around through Sunday with temperatures expected to be similar to Saturday. The heat index will also be over 100, so use caution if you have plans to be outside for prolonged periods of time during the heat of the day.

We’ll drop a few degrees for the start of the workweek with showers and storms possible Monday night. Highs will return to the low 90s through the rest of the week with isolated storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Wind: SW/S 15-25; gusty. High: 98.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 76.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 98.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, maybe a few storms by morning. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. Low: 74.

Mon: High: 95 Mostly sunny with storms overnight.

Tue: High: 92 Low: 71 Partly cloudy with overnight storms.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 71 Partly cloudy with overnights storms.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 74 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

