Heat here to stay for the rest of the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is going to stay sunny and hot to end the weekend.

Tonight, lows will drop into the 60s and 70s. We will have a mostly clear sky with wind gusts around 30-35 mph.

Tomorrow, it will be sunny with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. When you factor in the humidity, the heat index will be around 100-105° in the afternoon. It will stay breezy, with gusts around 30-35 mph.

Highs will drop into the low to mid 90s on Monday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Monday afternoon and evening. That will linger overnight into early Tuesday morning as a cold front moves into the state from the north.

That front will linger across the state on Tuesday before it lifts to the north Tuesday night. Highs will drop into the low 90s on Tuesday.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible again Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Highs will stay in the low 90s through the rest of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. Low: 76.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 98.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. Low: 74.

Monday: Mostly sunny with afternoon/evening storms. Wind: S 5-10; gusty. High: 95.

Tue: High: 91 Low: 70 Morning storms then mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 72 Partly cloudy with overnights storms.

Thu: High: 91 Low: 72 Morning storms then mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 72 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

