Advertisement

McConnell Airman 1 of 50 Kansans sworn in as U.S. citizen

Airman at McConnell Air Force becomes U.S. citizen
Airman at McConnell Air Force becomes U.S. citizen(KWCH)
By Ruby Munguia
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A citizenship ceremony was held at Wichita State’s Hughes Metropolitan Complex on Friday (August 7).

A group of 50 people from 10 different countries who live in Kansas swore the Oath of Allegiance to officially become United States citizens.

Smiles, screams and happiness filled the air as the group stepped out of the metroplex and into this country as U.S. citizens for the first time.

And for Edgar Barcenas Zumaya it’s even more special because he serves in the U.S. Air Force.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Zumaya said.

“I never thought this day would come,”a student at Wichita State, Deborah Jolie said.

Although everyone at the event became a U.S. citizen, the amount of time it took for them to get there was different for everyone.

It took Asama Musse eight months to gain her citizenship, five years for Deborah Jolie and twenty years for Airman Zumaya.

Annually, more than 700 thousand immigrants are naturalized in the United States. This group came from countries all around the world.

“I was born in Mexico,” Zumaya said.

“My family is originated from Congo,” Jolie said.

Some people in this group feel happy to be in a country where they can live free.

“We’ve seen so many problems. People dying and being here is just amazing,” Jolie said.

These new citizens plan to celebrate this special day in their own ways.

“There’s this restaurant I really like. It’s called TJ’s tacos. That’s all I’m doing,” Zumaya said.

“We’re gonna celebrate the African way, you know? Music and African food and pictures with my friends and family, call my family back in African and tell them what happened,” Jolie said.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman who technically recovered from COVID-19 still feels effects from virus

Updated: 21 minutes ago

Kansas Proud

Wichita boy caught breaking into coach’s car given second chance, earns spot on team

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Croft
A second-chance opportunity came for the 12-year-old named Eddie, but he had to earn it.

News

Local Lebanese community reacts to Beirut explosion

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anna Auld
Wichita Lebanese community reacts to explosion

News

Kansas one-on-one with Dr. Anthony Fauci

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
One of the most recognizable names in the response to COVID-19 did a one-on-one interview with WIBW.

Latest News

Crime

KBI stats show increase in violent crime, drop in property crimes last year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The 2019 Kansas Crime Index Report, compiling crime stats reported by the KBI, state, and local law enforcement agencies across Kansas, shows a slight increase in violent crime for 2019 and a dip in property crimes.

Animals

Reticulated giraffe born at Garden City’s Lee Richardson Zoo

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City on Friday announced the birth of a yet-to-be-named reticulated giraffe calf.

Forecast

Sunny and hot weekend ahead

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The summertime heat is here to stay.

Local

Bell Textron announces grand opening of new facility in Wichita

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
Bell Textron, Inc. on Thursday announced the official opening of its new facility in Wichita, adding to the local aviation industry.

News

Sedgwick County Zoo announces Zoobilee to-go

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Sedgwick County Zoo announced on Friday that it is launching Zoobilee to-go, a spin on its premier fundraiser which helps feed and care for the animals all year long.

News

Kansas governor tests negative for coroanvirus, aide says

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By John Hannah
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday after being in a public meeting last month with a legislative leader who’d been infected and hospitalized, a spokesman said.