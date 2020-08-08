McConnell Airman 1 of 50 Kansans sworn in as U.S. citizen

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A citizenship ceremony was held at Wichita State’s Hughes Metropolitan Complex on Friday (August 7).

A group of 50 people from 10 different countries who live in Kansas swore the Oath of Allegiance to officially become United States citizens.

Smiles, screams and happiness filled the air as the group stepped out of the metroplex and into this country as U.S. citizens for the first time.

And for Edgar Barcenas Zumaya it’s even more special because he serves in the U.S. Air Force.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Zumaya said.

“I never thought this day would come,”a student at Wichita State, Deborah Jolie said.

Although everyone at the event became a U.S. citizen, the amount of time it took for them to get there was different for everyone.

It took Asama Musse eight months to gain her citizenship, five years for Deborah Jolie and twenty years for Airman Zumaya.

Annually, more than 700 thousand immigrants are naturalized in the United States. This group came from countries all around the world.

“I was born in Mexico,” Zumaya said.

“My family is originated from Congo,” Jolie said.

Some people in this group feel happy to be in a country where they can live free.

“We’ve seen so many problems. People dying and being here is just amazing,” Jolie said.

These new citizens plan to celebrate this special day in their own ways.

“There’s this restaurant I really like. It’s called TJ’s tacos. That’s all I’m doing,” Zumaya said.

“We’re gonna celebrate the African way, you know? Music and African food and pictures with my friends and family, call my family back in African and tell them what happened,” Jolie said.

