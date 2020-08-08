Advertisement

New development surfaces in ‘Miss Molly’ cold case

Saline County Sheriff to release details of DNA findings
A sketch of the woman, "Miss Molly," found murdered on the side of a Saline Co. road in 1986.
A sketch of the woman, "Miss Molly," found murdered on the side of a Saline Co. road in 1986.(kwch)
By Alex Flippin
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New details are coming to light concerning the unsolved murder of a woman whose body was found beside a Saline County, Kan. road in 1986.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells Factfinder 12 he plans to release those details at a press conference on Tuesday (8/11/20). It's been more than a year since the body of the woman, often called Miss Molly, was exhumed from her grave to obtain new samples of her DNA. At the time, the international police agency INTERPOL hoped to compare those samples to two missing women from Belgium and the Netherlands. Now, we know those comparisons have been made.

At the time the Saline County Jane Doe was exhumed and the DNA samples were sent to an FBI lab for comparison, the estimate to get the results back was six to eight months. That was in July 2019. Sheriff Roger Soldan said the results were delayed because of the FBI's investigation of the Walmart shooting in El Paso, Texas in August of the same year.

The results have now been presented to the Sheriff's office, and Soldan said that initially there were no matches to any missing persons, but new information has now come to the surface. Soldan would not say what that information concerned.

Eyewitness News will cover that announcement and update this story with the new information.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman who technically recovered from COVID-19 still feels effects from virus

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

McConnell Airman 1 of 50 Kansans sworn in as U.S. citizen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
Airman at McConnell Air Base becomes U.S. citizen

Kansas Proud

Wichita boy caught breaking into coach’s car given second chance, earns spot on team

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Croft
A second-chance opportunity came for the 12-year-old named Eddie, but he had to earn it.

News

Local Lebanese community reacts to Beirut explosion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Anna Auld
Wichita Lebanese community reacts to explosion

Latest News

News

Kansas one-on-one with Dr. Anthony Fauci

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
One of the most recognizable names in the response to COVID-19 did a one-on-one interview with WIBW.

Crime

KBI stats show increase in violent crime, drop in property crimes last year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The 2019 Kansas Crime Index Report, compiling crime stats reported by the KBI, state, and local law enforcement agencies across Kansas, shows a slight increase in violent crime for 2019 and a dip in property crimes.

Animals

Reticulated giraffe born at Garden City’s Lee Richardson Zoo

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City on Friday announced the birth of a yet-to-be-named reticulated giraffe calf.

Forecast

Sunny and hot weekend ahead

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The summertime heat is here to stay.

Local

Bell Textron announces grand opening of new facility in Wichita

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
Bell Textron, Inc. on Thursday announced the official opening of its new facility in Wichita, adding to the local aviation industry.

News

Sedgwick County Zoo announces Zoobilee to-go

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Sedgwick County Zoo announced on Friday that it is launching Zoobilee to-go, a spin on its premier fundraiser which helps feed and care for the animals all year long.