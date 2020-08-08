New development surfaces in ‘Miss Molly’ cold case

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New details are coming to light concerning the unsolved murder of a woman whose body was found beside a Saline County, Kan. road in 1986.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells Factfinder 12 he plans to release those details at a press conference on Tuesday (8/11/20). It's been more than a year since the body of the woman, often called Miss Molly, was exhumed from her grave to obtain new samples of her DNA. At the time, the international police agency INTERPOL hoped to compare those samples to two missing women from Belgium and the Netherlands. Now, we know those comparisons have been made.

At the time the Saline County Jane Doe was exhumed and the DNA samples were sent to an FBI lab for comparison, the estimate to get the results back was six to eight months. That was in July 2019. Sheriff Roger Soldan said the results were delayed because of the FBI's investigation of the Walmart shooting in El Paso, Texas in August of the same year.

The results have now been presented to the Sheriff's office, and Soldan said that initially there were no matches to any missing persons, but new information has now come to the surface. Soldan would not say what that information concerned.

Eyewitness News will cover that announcement and update this story with the new information.

