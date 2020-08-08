Saline County Health Department reports COVID-19 exposure at Salina restaurant

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Saline County Health Department Friday confirmed it’s investigating a public exposure of COVID-19 at Jalisco’s Mexican Restaurant in the 2600 block of Market Place, in Salina.

“Anyone who visited Jalisco’s between July 31 and Aug. 2 should monitor their health and watch for symptoms,” the health department said. “The restaurant is aware of the exposure and has closed to take necessary precautions.”

COVID-19 symptoms may include fever, chills, shaking or exaggerated shivering, muscle pain or muscle ache, headache, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, new loss of taste or smell, and diarrhea.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact their primary care physician for further instructions and call the Saline County Health Department at 785-826-6600.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.