Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for domestic violence

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County deputy was arrested Saturday for domestic violence battery.

Kellie Geiger, the deputy, was involved in a disturbance with an intimate partner that she shares a residence with, according to the deputy’s office.

They were employed with the sheriff’s office for six years.

The sheriff’s office professional standards unit will conduct an investigation, as well as a criminal case done by the Wichita Police Department.

“Deputies are not above the law and the Sheriff’s Office will always investigate any crime or complaint with the due diligence that the public entrusts in us,” a release said.

