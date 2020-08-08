Wichita man saves 2-year-old from drowning in Germany

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Life saver. That’s what people are calling a Wichita man after he saved a two-year-old from drowning last Sunday.

He told his mom that one thing will stay with him the rest of his life following that near-death experience.

“He was like, ‘Mom, I will never get her face out of my head. I will just never get her face out of my head,’” said his mother, Lisa Drake.

Staff Sgt. Corey Drake called his mom right after he rescued a two-year-old girl at a lake near Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

“And you could tell he was really shaken up. I was like, ‘What happened?’ He’s like, ‘I just saved a two-year-old little girl. I pulled her out of the lake with Logan on one hip and this little girl on the other,’” Lisa said.

Logan is Corey’s two-year-old son who was enjoying a family day at the lake. But it was another two-year-old who caught Corey’s attention.

“He had seen her and at first he thought that she was just playing around but then she stopped moving,” said Lisa. “So he went over there, it was about 40 yards from him and he went over there and she was face down and he turned her over and she was blue. She wasn’t breathing.”

With the help of another airman who was also at the lake that day, Drake was able to bring the little girl to the lifeguard stand where CPR was performed. She started crying and was airlifted to a hospital where she’s making a full recovery.

“He said her crying was just like heaven, it was music to his ears. He keeps saying he was in the right place at the right time,” said Lisa.

Corey’s mother said he wishes to stay in contact with the little girl and her family following such a life-changing event.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.