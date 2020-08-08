Advertisement

Wichita teens step up to call, get involved as election poll workers

Two Wichita teens, not quite old enough to vote, get involved in democratic process by working at election polling sites.
By Lily Wu
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the Sedgwick County Election Office in need of more election poll workers, a pair of Wichita Collegiate High School seniors, Gwyneth Cunningham and Isabel Schmaltz, spent one of their summer days stepping up to answer the call.

“It’s a great way to just get involved, especially since there is such a great need. Then you’ll actually know you’re making a difference,” said Cunningham.

These 17-year-old girls said they felt a responsibility to take part in the democratic process.

“Either of us will not be old enough to vote on Election Day, so we wanted to help out any way we can. And, I believe that slow or ineffective or unavailable polling places is a form of voter suppression. That’s not an issue that I take lightly, so if I could help make that better in any way, I’ll take that opportunity,” said Schmaltz. “I believe that one of the most important things to a robust democracy is a large amount of the population voting.”

The Sedgwick County Election Office needs 600 poll workers for the general election on November 3.

You must be at least 16-year-old to sign up as a poll worker.

Most workers are paid $7.50 an hour. Election officials said precinct workers are there for around 15 hours.

To learn more about working during elections, click here.

