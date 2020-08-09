Advertisement

Hot sticky forecast continues through Monday- storms return this week

Dangerous heat today, windy too.
Dangerous heat today, windy too.
By Dean Jones
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another hot and humid day, with gusty south winds through the afternoon. Good news; the excessive heat and high heat indices break by Tuesday. Highs today will reach the upper 90s to near 100 with the heat index approaching 105. Even higher heat indices across NE-Kansas where a Heat Advisory remains in place until 8 P.M. Clouds through the morning hours will give way to sunshine through the afternoon. There is a slight chance of a shower or storm around 4 P.M. across south-central Kansas, however most of the stronger storms will roll in to western Kansas around 7-8 P.M.

A few storms overnight may produce gusty winds, however most storms will not be severe. The storms in western Kansas will track east along the I-70 corridor taking a similar path to Sunday morning’s storms. Overnight lows in the 60s and 70s. Monday we are watching a cold front move into Kansas and this front will likely trigger showers and storms during the afternoon and evening (even for south-central Kansas). More storms (mainly overnight) are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. The additional clouds and potential for rain should keep our temperatures in the low 90s through the week into next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, hot and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 98.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 75.

Monday: Partly cloudy and humid, a few late day storms. Wind: S 10-15. High: 95.

Monday night: Scattered showers and storms possible. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 70.

Tue: High: 92 Morning scattered showers and storms, then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 70 Mostly sunny, chance of overnight storms.

Thu: High: 91 Low: 72 Early morning showers/storms then partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

