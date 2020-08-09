Motorcyclist who died in crash last week remembered with cruise

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The motorcycle community got together Saturday afternoon to honor the memory of James Dunbar who was killed in a motorcycle crash last Sunday.

Many showed up on their motorcycles, or in cars and trucks around North Seneca, the crash site, to show their support for the motorcycle rider and his family.

A close friend of Dunbar, said they met through their passion of riding six years ago, and have been friends since.

He said he was glad to see all the people that came to honor his friend’s memory.

“As you can see here, a lot of people really liked James, really loved him,” friend Roman Alderete said. “He was one of our great friends. I’m actually so happy that so many people showed up for him today. He was a great guy.”

A vigil was also held by the family at the crash site after the cruise.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.