No one hurt after house, RV fire in W. Wichita

A mother and her four children were inside when the fire began, but all made it out safely.
A mother and her four children were inside when the fire began, but all made it out safely.(KWCH 12)
By Carolina Loera
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Part of a family’s home and an RV were damaged Sunday afternoon after a fire in west Wichita.

The fire started around 4:15 p.m. at 3400 W 53rd Street North. A mother and her four children were inside when the fire began, but all made it out safely.

According to the Wichita fire department, the fire has been contained and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

