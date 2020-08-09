Rain chances return with the workweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storm chances and some cooler weather will move in for the workweek.

Scattered storms will be possible in western Kansas Sunday evening. A few of these storms could be strong, with hail and high wind gusts possible. Storms will move to the east, into north central Kansas early Monday morning. Lows will drop into the 60s and 70s overnight.

A cold front will move in from the north on Monday. As the front moves through the state, showers and storms will be possible, scattered, Monday afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be severe, especially in central Kansas. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible with these storms.

More storms will be possible Tuesday night and Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Highs will drop into the low 90s Tuesday through Thursday, but we’ll warm back into the mid 90s on Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. High: 95.

Tomorrow night: Scattered storms. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. Low: 71.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with morning and evening storms. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 91.

Wed: High: 93 Low: 73 Mostly sunny with overnight storms.

Thu: High: 93 Low: 73 Morning storms then mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 92 Low: 69 Sunny.

