Advertisement

Wichitans rally for Jo Jorgensen

By Felicia Rolfe
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ahead of the general election, local organizers wanted to spread the word about other options that people have when it comes to voting for president.

Organizers gathered at Wichita State University for a cruise around the city.

They said the main goal of this rally was to get Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen to the debate stage.

Some organizers said they wanted to raise attention to what they feel is third-party candidates being shut out from the general election and they wanted to tell people that they don't have to just vote for one of two parties.

“We want people to understand that there are alternatives, and don’t just have to vote for republican or democratic,” Kristy Laufer-Nelson said. “We’re seeing that those two parties aren’t getting us the change that we want and we believe that this other voice needs to be heard.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wichita teens step up to call, get involved as election poll workers

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT
|
By Lily Wu
With the Sedgwick County Election Office in need of more election poll workers, a pair of Wichita Collegiate High School seniors, Gwyneth Cunningham and Isabel Schmaltz, spent one of their summer days stepping up to answer the call.

Candidates

PPP Poll: Marshall leads Bollier by 1 point in race for U.S. Senate

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
A new Public Policy Polling survey finds Republican candidate Roger Marshall leading Democratic candidate Barbara Bollier by just 1 point (43-42) in the competitive Senate race in Kansas.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

Latest News

Politics

Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

Candidates

Stage set for U.S. Senate race that will have nation’s eyes on Kansas

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT
|
By Hailey Tucker
The race for Pat Roberts’ U.S. Senate set is set with Rep. Roger Marshall winning the Republican nomination in Tuesday’s primary election, Barbara Bollier winning the Democratic nod and Jason Buckley stepping up to run as the Libertarian candidate.

News

Gov. Kelly pushes for Medicaid expansion following Missouri vote

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT
|
By Dylan Olsen
Gov. Laura Kelly is pushing for Medicaid expansion after Missouri became the 39th state to expand the program.

News

How the General Election will look in November for the national races

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:23 AM CDT
|
By Shawn Wheat
Several races have been called in the August Primary Election, now those candidates who won their party’s nomination will have to prepare for the General Election in November.

Candidates

Incumbent Capps loses seat in Kansas House

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:38 AM CDT
Kansas election results show Patrick Penn defeating Michael Capps by about 48 percent, 74 percent to 26 percent.

Politics

O’Donnell, Dennis move on in bids to remain on Sedgwick County Commission

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:06 AM CDT
Sedgwick County commissioners Michael O’Donnell and David Dennis survived Tuesday’s primary election to move within one step of continuing service on the commission into 2021.