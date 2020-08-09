Wichitans rally for Jo Jorgensen

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ahead of the general election, local organizers wanted to spread the word about other options that people have when it comes to voting for president.

Organizers gathered at Wichita State University for a cruise around the city.

They said the main goal of this rally was to get Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen to the debate stage.

Some organizers said they wanted to raise attention to what they feel is third-party candidates being shut out from the general election and they wanted to tell people that they don't have to just vote for one of two parties.

“We want people to understand that there are alternatives, and don’t just have to vote for republican or democratic,” Kristy Laufer-Nelson said. “We’re seeing that those two parties aren’t getting us the change that we want and we believe that this other voice needs to be heard.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.