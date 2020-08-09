Wichitans unsure if they’ll see new unemployment benefits

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier Saturday that would provide an additional $400 per week payments to unemployed Americans.

While $400 a month may sound decent to unemployed Kansans, some doubt they'll ever see the money.

"The likely outcome is we're not going to see anything for awhile. It's frightening," Victoria French said.

She said there's a big difference between $400 and the $600 she previously received as part of the CARES Act.

"We pay our rent, we pay our utilities, we pay our car insurance, we buy food, we pay our health insurance -- which we no longer have through our employer," French said.

According to the order, only $300 of those payments would be federal money.

The additional $100 is supposed to come from the states. French said after dealing with the Kansas Department of Labor for months, she's unsure how Kansas will make this happen.

"I think it's going to be a disaster to ask the state of Kansas, or any state to implement an entirely new program on the fly," French said.

President Trump’s other executive orders include deferring student loan debt, extending a freeze on some evictions, and adding a payroll tax holiday for Americans who make less than $100 thousand a year.

