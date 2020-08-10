225 new full-time jobs coming with Tony’s Pizza production facility expansion in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a news conference from Salina Monday, Schwan’s announced its commitment to expand its Tony’s Pizza Production facility. The expansion will protect existing jobs and add 225 new full-time jobs, the governor said.

The company announced a 400,000 square foot expansion to Tony’s plant, an expansion that creates the 225 jobs and secures the longterm future of more than 1,000 current employees at the facility.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and U.S. Senator Jerry Moran were among those in Salina for Monday’s announcement. Salina Mayor Mike Hoppock said the expansion ensures that, in the midst of COVID-19, the town will continue to grow economically. He said the expansion at Tony’s is the largest investment in Saline County since 1965, and that several other states tried to land this project.

Swan’s said the construction will tame about 900,000 manhours to complete, work that should be finished by 2022. The facility will produce 138 million frozen pizzas per year.

“Our state is a leader in production and food processing,” Kelly said. “If you want food to arrive faster and fresher, Kansas is the perfect place to put down roots, in the center of the country, in the center of the continent.”

