Kansas leaders, Schwan’s Company announce 225 new jobs, new ‘world-class’ facility in Salina

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday a major expansion in Salina with the Schwan’s Company and Tony’s Pizza. The project is set to add 225 new full-time jobs and secure the long-time future of more than 1,000 current Schwan’s employees, according to the governor. The project will also include a new 400,000 square foot, highly-automated, state-of-art pizza making facility, officials with the company said.

The governor was joined by Sen. Jerry Moran, Salina mayor Mike Hoppock, Schwan’s Company CEO Dimitrios Smyrnios and the company’s leadership team for the announcement which was made at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina.

City leaders said “Project Rise” is the largest investment in Salina since 1965 and one of the largest investments by Schwan’s. The project was a part of the competitive bidding process that was completed with an incentive package offered by the State of Kansas.

Sen. Moran called the move a great day for Kansans and Salinans especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a good day when we add jobs to the Kansas workforce especially when there’s so much uncertainty,” said Sen. Moran.

The Schwan’s leadership team said not only will jobs be added with the new project, but they will be high-paying jobs because of the new technology and the expertise needed to run the specialized equipment.

Gov. Kelly said 17 Kansas-based businesses that supply products and materials to Schwan’s in Salina will also benefit from the expansion, along with the number of jobs set to be created to construct the new facility.

The plant is set to be environmentally friendly. Schwan’s has signed a 20-year agreement with Evergy to purchase renewable energy. The project is slated to be the second largest food-related project going during this time.

