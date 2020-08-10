Advertisement

KDHE says COVID-19 mask graph used last week was accurate despite claims it was misleading

KDHE Sec. Dr. Lee Norman update of COVID-19 cases per capita in Kansas starting on July 13. (Aug. 5, 2020)
KDHE Sec. Dr. Lee Norman update of COVID-19 cases per capita in Kansas starting on July 13. (Aug. 5, 2020)(Joseph Hennessy)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the graph used last week during a news conference may have been confusing, but contends it was accurate.

As reported on Saturday, the Kansas Policy Institute accused Dr. Lee Norman of using misleading data that indicated Kansas counties mandating mask wearing were outperforming counties without them.

Policy Institute Chief Executive Dave Trabert said the way the data chart was laid out made it look like counties with a mask mandate actually had fewer daily cases during the period in question.

“The information KDHE shared on the graph during last Wednesday’s press conference was accurate,” said Kristi Zears, spokesperson for KDHE. “However, we recognize that it was a complex graph and may not have easily been understood and easily misinterpreted.”

Michael Austin, the director of the Sandlian Center for Entrepreneurial Government at the Kansas Policy Institute says the data itself is not in question, but he takes issue with the way it was presented.

“It has nothing to do about whether masks are effective or not. What it has to do is making sure Kansans can make sound conclusions from accurate information,” he said.

“And unfortunately, the chart that was shown prior in the week strongly suggested that counties that had followed Dr. Norman’s mask order outperformed counties that did not and that was most certainly not true.”

“Yes, the axes are labelled differently – a point Dr. Norman made and clarified when presenting this chart at the press conference. Mask mandated counties had a drop of 34.4% of cases/per 100K population, as compared to counties without a mask mandate that had an increase of 0.7% from July 12th to August 6th,” said Zears. “The key metrics from the graph show that mask mandates have dramatically decreased the rate of cases in the counties that have the mandates. Also, the general decline in the rate of cases for Kansas is being driven by the declines in these mask counties.”

