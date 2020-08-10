Maize Public Schools releases draft of back to school plan

MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Maize school district released a draft of its reopening plan on Monday. The proposal still needs to be approved by the Maize Board of Education which is scheduled to meet Monday night.

The plan includes elementary students attending school in person on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday and participating remotely on Wednesdays for at least the first quarter of the school year.

High school and middle school students enrolled for in-person instruction will follow a hybrid schedule. Students whose last names begin with A-K will attend school in person on Mondays and Thursdays and participate remotely on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Students whose last names begin with L-Z will attend school in person on Tuesdays and Fridays and participate remotely on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. This learning model would also last for at least the first quarter of the school year.

The district is offering two remote learning options: Remote Rigorous and Remote Independence.

Remote Rigorous will be offered to students K-12 and will focus on providing instruction in English/Language Arts, math, social studies, and science). Students in this program will attend assigned classes daily via Zoom and/or Blackboard Collaborate. In addition, each instructor will provide lessons and opportunities for academic engagement. Classes will be scheduled by USD 266 and attendance is required. Orientations will be provided at the start of each semester. Parents and students are required to keep logs documenting a minimum of six (6) hours of learning per day. This learning option is a quarterly commitment for grades Pre K-5 and semester-by-semester for grades 6-12.

Remote Independence will be available for grades 6-12 and is intended for students who are self-motivated learners. Like Remote Rigorous, the program will focus on providing instruction in English/Language Arts, math, social studies, and science) in addition to learning skills and guidance courses. Although students do not have assigned daily class sessions, the student will be expected to complete a minimum of six (6) hours of learning daily. Logs must still be kept. The assigned teacher will monitor the student’s performance and assign additional learning activities/projects as required.

Members of the school board will meet publicly with district leaders Monday night to address reopening plans which includes transportation, teaching, a revised school calendar (school is set to begin Sept. 8), operational guidelines and extra-and co-curricular activities. For safety reasons, the meetings will be held virtually and broadcast live.

