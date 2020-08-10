Advertisement

Medical bills pile up for family after COVID-19 diagnosis, other medical issues

After suffering a heart attack, COVID-19, and kidney failure, Kevin Brown’s family is talking about the challenging recovery ahead.
After suffering a heart attack, COVID-19, and kidney failure, Kevin Brown’s family is talking about the challenging recovery ahead.(Courtesy)
By Shawn Loging
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The past month has been a struggle for a Newton man and his family.

After suffering a heart attack, COVID-19, and kidney failure, Kevin Brown’s family is talking about the challenging recovery ahead.

“He’s the sweetest man you ever met. Got a big heart. He would help anybody. He’s got a good personality, he’s a jokester,” Brown’s fiancé, Kimberly Moll, said.

Moll lights up when she talks about the qualities of her fiancé – but what’s harder to explain is all he’s going through right now.

“He’s confused,” Moll said. “He doesn’t really talk a whole lot. It’s really head when we do talk because he doesn’t understand what’s going on.”

When Brown came home from work on July 3, he suffered a severe heart attack, then his kidneys started to fail.

Then on the eve of a heart bypass surgery, Brown was diagnosed with COVID-19, postponing the operation for a few weeks and further impacting his health.

“All of it kind of compounded together to make just a really bad situation and he really struggled through a lot of it,” Kimberly’s son, Jordan Finch, said.

Even after what Brown has overcome so far, his family said he’s not out of the woods yet, with more blood transfusions and likely another surgery in his future.

“He’s needing blood. They may have to do another surgery for his gallbladder,” Moll said.

It’s causing the bills to pile up. Moll said Brown doesn’t have health insurance and as a family, they’re trying to pay for Brown’s care while making ends meet.

“We are planning right now where me and my husband are having my mom move in with us, that way she doesn’t have to worry about rent or anything like that and we can work together to pay off what we can,” Finch said.

The main thing they hope for is Brown to get better.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for some of Brown’s medical expenses.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

No one hurt after house, RV fire in W. Wichita

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Carolina Loera
A mother and her four children were inside when the fire began, but all made it out safely.

News

Motorcyclist who died in crash last week remembered with cruise

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Carolina Loera
The motorcycle community got together Saturday afternoon to honor the memory of James Dunbar who was killed in a motorcycle crash last Sunday.

Forecast

Rain chances return with the workweek

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Storm chances and some cooler weather will move in for the workweek.

News

Wichitans unsure if they’ll see new unemployment benefits

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Grant DeMars
President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier Saturday that would provide an additional $400 per week payments to unemployed Americans.

Latest News

News

Wichitans unsure if they’ll see new unemployment benefits

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Wichita man saves 2-year-old from drowning in Germany

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Wichitans rally for Jo Jorgensen

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Wichita man saves 2-year-old from drowning in Germany

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT
|
By Chelsea Croft
He told his mom that one thing will stay with him the rest of his life following that near-death experience.

Forecast

Heat here to stay for the rest of the weekend

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
It's going to stay sunny and hot for the end of the weekend, but some cooler weather will move in next week.

News

3 people hurt after large fight outside local nightclub overnight

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT
|
By Carolina Loera
The Wichita Police Department said three people suffered minor injuries after a large fight outside a local nightclub just before midnight Saturday.