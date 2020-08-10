Medical bills pile up for family after COVID-19 diagnosis, other medical issues

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The past month has been a struggle for a Newton man and his family.

After suffering a heart attack, COVID-19, and kidney failure, Kevin Brown’s family is talking about the challenging recovery ahead.

“He’s the sweetest man you ever met. Got a big heart. He would help anybody. He’s got a good personality, he’s a jokester,” Brown’s fiancé, Kimberly Moll, said.

Moll lights up when she talks about the qualities of her fiancé – but what’s harder to explain is all he’s going through right now.

“He’s confused,” Moll said. “He doesn’t really talk a whole lot. It’s really head when we do talk because he doesn’t understand what’s going on.”

When Brown came home from work on July 3, he suffered a severe heart attack, then his kidneys started to fail.

Then on the eve of a heart bypass surgery, Brown was diagnosed with COVID-19, postponing the operation for a few weeks and further impacting his health.

“All of it kind of compounded together to make just a really bad situation and he really struggled through a lot of it,” Kimberly’s son, Jordan Finch, said.

Even after what Brown has overcome so far, his family said he’s not out of the woods yet, with more blood transfusions and likely another surgery in his future.

“He’s needing blood. They may have to do another surgery for his gallbladder,” Moll said.

It’s causing the bills to pile up. Moll said Brown doesn’t have health insurance and as a family, they’re trying to pay for Brown’s care while making ends meet.

“We are planning right now where me and my husband are having my mom move in with us, that way she doesn’t have to worry about rent or anything like that and we can work together to pay off what we can,” Finch said.

The main thing they hope for is Brown to get better.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for some of Brown’s medical expenses.

