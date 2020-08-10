Advertisement

More heat-humidity for Tuesday

Typical August forecast with 90s on the way
Heat and humidity continue Tuesday
Heat and humidity continue Tuesday(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a typical August forecast is lined up for Tuesday with much of Kansas expected to see highs in the 90s, but feeling hotter with the humidity.

The morning temperatures will start off in the 60s and 70s and should warm up into the low-mid 90s. Much of the day will be partly cloudy with south to southeast winds. A few isolated storm chances will target western Kansas later Tuesday night, but severe weather is not expected and the storms should weaken through the night.

It will gradually get hotter later in the week with mid to upper 90s likely by Thursday and Friday. South winds will be gusty Thursday and Friday.

Chances for storms return over the weekend and early signs point toward a cool down headed this way next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: A few evening showers/storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: S/E 5-15. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 94.

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds. SE/S 5-15. Low: 73.

Wed: High: 93 Decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 74 Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy

Fri: High: 98 Low: 76 Mostly sunny. Breezy

Sat: High: 96 Low: 75 Partly cloudy; overnight chance for storms.

Sun: High: 92 Low: 73 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 87 Low: 72 Becoming mostly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

