New Zealand goes 100 days without locally transmitted COVID-19 case

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses a press conference after the 2020 budget at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Hagen Hopkins/Pool Photo via AP)
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses a press conference after the 2020 budget at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Hagen Hopkins/Pool Photo via AP)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) - New Zealand has made it more than 100 days without a single locally transmitted case of the coronavirus, thanks to the strict lockdown measures and other preventative steps taken early.

Within weeks of the virus, New Zealand closed its borders, imposed a nationwide lockdown and began a rigorous system of testing and contact tracing.

“I can report that there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the country today. So we’re now 97 days since the last case of COVID-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source. One further case has considered to have -- is considered to have recovered. So we have 23 active cases or in managed isolation facility, none are receiving hospital level care and our confirmed number of cases remains at 1,219,” said Dr Ashley Bloomfield, New Zealand Director-General of Health.

New Zealand is now one of the safest places in the world amid the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

