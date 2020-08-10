Advertisement

Severe storms possible as cold front moves into Kansas

By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front is moving through Kansas and it is going to kick-out the hot and humid conditions we endured over the weekend. However, before that happens south-central Kansas has one more day of heat and humidity to deal with. Highs in the middle to upper 90s will feel like 100 degrees or higher this afternoon. 

The cold front will also aid in igniting a line of showers and storms this afternoon across central Kansas that will move into the Wichita area this evening. Some of the storms will be severe producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rainfall. 

On the other side of the front, temperatures on Tuesday will be closer to normal, lower 90s, but lower humidity will keep the heat index in check. Expect feels like temperatures only a degree or two higher than the actual air temperature. 

Expect the heat to slowly re-build the remainder of the work week peaking on Saturday when temperatures top-out in the upper 90s. A strong cold front could be headed our way on Saturday night bringing storms to the state followed by a much cooler Sunday. 

WICHITA AREA FORECAST: 

Today: Partly sunny; scattered storms late. Wind: S/SE 10-15; gusty. High: 97. 

Tonight: Evening storms, some severe, then clearing. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 70. 

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; not as hot. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 93. 

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy; showers possible late. SE/S 5-15. Low: 72. 

Wed: High: 94. Low: 73. Showers early; then partly cloudy. 

Thu: High: 93. Low: 72. Storms early; then clearing skies. 

Fri: High: 96. Low: 75. Mostly sunny. 

Sat: High: 98. Low: 71. Breezy and hot; storms possible late. 

Sun: High: 86. Low: 67. Showers early; clearing and much cooler. 

