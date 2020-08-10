Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Starlite Drive-In

By Shane Konicki
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With movie studios pushing new film releases and some releasing big movies straight to streaming, it’s still up in the air when movie fans can relax and enjoy a good flick in movie theaters again. But one film favorite is still open for business.

Monday morning, Shane visited the Starlite Drive-In to see what COVID-19 safety precautions they’ve implemented and to learn about an upcoming event that you can enjoy socially distanced in your car!

For more info check out www.starlitefun.com.

