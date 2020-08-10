Wichita, Dodge City drive-ins to feature Metallica

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Metallica will return to the stage for the first time since the September 2019, joining the Encore Drive-In Nights Series.

The specially shot show will be shown August 29 at hundreds of drive-in and outdoor theaters across the Canada and the United States, including in Kansas at the Starlite Drive-In in Wichita and the South Drive-in Theatre in Dodge City.

Metallica is the first rock band to be featured in the Encore Drive-In Nights series. Their concert will feature material from throughout their near four-decade career and provide Metallica fans with an intimate, unique and truly memorable concert experience.

Pre-sale tickets, available exclusively to Metallica’s Fifth Member fan club, will go on sale on August 12 at ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica. General on-sale will begin on August 14.

