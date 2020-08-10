Wichita man arrested, accused of robbing pizza delivery man

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested 20-year-old Jeramiah Milligan, of Wichita, on a charge of aggravated robbery. Milligan was arrested Monday morning at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of South Seneca.

Officers responded to a report of a highway robbery around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday at the Pizza Hut located in the 300 block of East 47th Street. They arrived and contacted a 45-year-old delivery driver who said he was robbed at gunpoint while delivering a pizza.

The investigation revealed that the 45-year-old went to deliver an order at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of South Seneca. The driver was unable to contact anyone at the apartment. As he was walking back to his vehicle, he was approached by Milligan who asked to buy the order. The driver refused, and Milligan produced a handgun and demanded money and the pizza order from the driver. The driver left the order on the ground and drove away in his vehicle back to the restaurant to call police.

Officers spotted Milligan at a nearby apartment and arrested him without incident. Officers later recovered the pizza order as well as a handgun.

