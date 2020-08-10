Advertisement

Wichita man gets life sentence for 2018 night club shooting

Brandon Evans was sentenced to life in prison in connection with a 2018 night-club shooting in Wichita.
Brandon Evans was sentenced to life in prison in connection with a 2018 night-club shooting in Wichita.(kwch)
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 38-year-old man convicted of a 2018 fatal shooting outside a Wichita night club has been sentenced to life in prison. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said Monday in a news release that Brandon Evans shot and killed 37-year-old Isaac Lewis of Wichita outside Daiquiri’s Club.

A 28-year-old woman was shot in the arm. Evans was convicted last year of first-degree murder, aggravated battery and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Evans claimed at his sentencing Friday that he suffered from a mental disease. District Judge Eric Williams sentenced him to life with no parole eligibility until he serves more than 65 years.

