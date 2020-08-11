Advertisement

811 Day: Call before you dig

By Natalie Davis
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday is National 8-1-1 day. The Kansas Gas Service wants to remind you to call 8-1-1 before you dig so crews can identify any underground utility lines. The goal is to prevent injury, damage, and service outages.

So, if you plan to plant a tree, till soil, install a deck or sprinkler system, set fence posts, or any number of other projects, remember to call 8-1-1 at least two full business days before you plan to dig.

