Big Ten pulls plug on fall football amid COVID-19 concerns

(AP) - The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences won’t play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19. The decisions take two of college football’s five power conferences out of a crumbling season amid the pandemic. The announcement by the Big Ten comes six day after the conference that includes programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State released a revised league-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential coronavirus disruptions. Instead, all fall sports in the Big Ten have been called off and a spring season will be explored. The Pac-12 decided its football season also would be postponed until the spring, along with all fall sports.

According to Tim Fitzgerald with GoPowercat.com, the Big 12 could still be on board with seeing football this fall. With that, there could be a possibility for the conference to expand for a season, bringing on teams from other conferences that aren’t playing.

The SEC and ACC are expected to push ahead with the fall season, if possible.

