City of Wichita postpones 2020 Youth Football

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita Park and Recreation department announced Tuesday that it is postponing the youth football program for the fall of 2020, with tentative plans to hold the program in the spring of 2021.

The City of Wichita is following Sedgwick County recommendations regarding playing football and close contact sports. The safety of the players, parents and staff are paramount, said the city.

”We are sorry that we have to postpone this year’s season,” said Park and Recreation Directory Troy Houtman. “Ensuring we can keep our participants safe is our number one priority, and we look forward to when we can host our youth football players safely again.”

Details on the spring season will be released as plans are updated. While in person activities are limited, the City of Wichita Park and Recreation has launched online activities, workouts and eSports leagues in order to continue to serve the community. Residents can access the site at wichita.gov/parkandrec/online.

