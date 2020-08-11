Advertisement

Harvey County extends mask ordinance until Sept. 15

Harvey County has extended its mask ordinance until Sept. 15.(WJHG/WECP)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to extend a local order requiring face masks be worn in the county through Sept. 15 in a continued effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The order requires individuals to wear a face mask over their nose and mouth in any indoor or outdoor public space where social distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained at all times.

“We really appreciate everyone that is doing their part to promote community public health by wearing a face mask,” said Dr. Doyle Detweiler, the public health officer for Harvey County. “Along with social distancing and good hand hygiene, face masks are an important preventative measure. We have to do these steps to keep schools and businesses open moving forward.”

The Commission previously voted at its July 14 meeting to implement a local face mask order from July 15 through Aug. 11.

Exceptions to the order include children 5 years old and younger, individuals that are deaf or hard of hearing, and individuals with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents them from wearing a face cover.

Face masks continue to be required inside county government facilities.

The Commission also voted to remain in the Phase Out guidance of the Harvey County Health Reopening Plan. The plan does not restrict mass gathering limit size. However, social distancing continues to be encouraged.

The Harvey County Health Department has recorded 210 COVID-19 cases to date. There are 34 known active cases. More data on Harvey County cases can be found at www.harveycounty.com/covid19stats.

