Helping Hand: Norm’s Coffee Bar spreads Christmas in July

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - You’re probably feeling the summer heat right now, but during these unprecedented times, a Kansas non-profit wants to share the kind of warmth you normally feel in December.

Norm’s Coffee Bar in Newton is celebrating Christmas in July in hopes of spreading some cheer.

“We just realized right now we are in a weird time in history and distractions are nice, especially when they bring a smile to our face. So, we decided that maybe we would just do Christmas in July. We would play the Christmas music, we would get all of our Christmas decorations out of storage, have some fun menu items and bring some joy to people’s faces and distracting them from all the stuff going on in the world,” said manager Tami Lakey.

Customers welcomed the mid-summer celebration.

“I love the Christmas spirit and it’s really nice to have a little bit of the Christmas spirit in July, especially during a pandemic when we are all having to be a little bit kinder, a little bit more thoughtful about ourselves and the people around us,” said customer Tatiana Joyce.

It proves a “cup of kindness” can go a long way. Devaughn James Injury Lawyers and Eyewitness News wanted to keep the Christmas spirit going by providing Norm’s Coffee Bar with a Helping Hand of $1,200.

Watch the surprise and check presentation below.

