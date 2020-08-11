Advertisement

Masks, water bottles among donations Wichita Public Schools needs before school starts

Wichita Public Schools
Wichita Public Schools(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 11, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools said Monday due to safety concerns, students will need individual school supplies as sharing supplies will not be possible. These items will be used in the classroom, as well as for art and music. Therefore, the district is asking community members and businesses to contribute supplies to assist families who aren’t able to purchase all of the items.

Traditionally, the supplies are donated by supporters, brought by families and contributed by teachers were shared among students, especially at the elementary level. That will not be possible this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some supplies requested previously will be provided by the district to classrooms, including tissues, sanitizing wipes and binders.

There are three ways to contribute to students this year:

  • Visit go.rightgift.com/WichitaSchoolSupplyDrive
  • Donate cloth face coverings for students, especially those sized for smaller students in grades K-3.
    • Coverings that are at least 2 layers are best.
    • Coverings can be patterned or printed, but should not have words, symbols, lettering that would in any way be out of compliance with approved dress codes. 
    • No bandanas. 
    • Masks can be shipped to or dropped off at our School Service Center between the hours of 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The SSC is located at 3850 N Hydraulic Ave, Wichita, KS 67219. If mailing, please send to the attention of Fabian Armendariz. 
  • Make a financial contribution to enable bulk purchasing of priority supplies, including (but not limited to) those listed at the bottom of the page. Any amount is appreciated! Donate online using the district’s PayPal link or make checks payable to:

USD 259

903 S. Edgemoor

Wichita, KS 67218

Attn: Suzy Finn

Priority supplies the district is asking to have donated include:

  • Cloth face coverings (store bought or homemade, especially small sizes for students in grades K-3)
  • Reusable water bottles
  • Headphones or earbuds
  • Gallon-size (slider-closed) freezer bags

Find more information on the district’s COVID-19 Give Back page at https://bit.ly/33MIcAU

