Mass gatherings of 500 or more added to Kansas travel quarantine list

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) amended its travel quarantine list, removing the state of Florida and adding attendance at mass gatherings greater than 500 people. Additionally, those countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice with restrictions remain.

This list is effective for anyone returning to or entering Kansas on the effective dates. The state will review/update this list every two weeks. A comprehensive list of those individuals needing to quarantine for 14 days includes visitors and Kansans who have:

• Attended/traveled to mass gathering events of 500 people or greater on or after August 11.

• Traveled to/from Florida between June 29 – August 11.

• Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

• International travel on or after July 14 to countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice, including China, Iran, European Schengen area, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and Brazil. International travelers must follow CDC guidance and protocols.

Others needing to continue quarantining:

• Anyone subject to a travel-related quarantine for a state or country previously on the travel-related quarantine list must complete their 14-day quarantine period.

• Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

Travel quarantines do not prohibit travel through Kansas. People from these locations may still travel through Kansas. If this is done, KDHE recommends limited stops, wearing a mask at rest stops or when getting gas and being 6′ from others when doing so. If the destination is Kansas, they would be required to quarantine upon arrival to their destination.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the KDHE website at www.kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.

