Advertisement

Mass gatherings of 500 or more added to Kansas travel quarantine list

Chicago adds Kansas to Emergency Travel Order
Chicago adds Kansas to Emergency Travel Order(mgn)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) amended its travel quarantine list, removing the state of Florida and adding attendance at mass gatherings greater than 500 people. Additionally, those countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice with restrictions remain.

This list is effective for anyone returning to or entering Kansas on the effective dates. The state will review/update this list every two weeks. A comprehensive list of those individuals needing to quarantine for 14 days includes visitors and Kansans who have:

• Attended/traveled to mass gathering events of 500 people or greater on or after August 11.

• Traveled to/from Florida between June 29 – August 11. 

• Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

• International travel on or after July 14 to countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice, including China, Iran, European Schengen area, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and Brazil. International travelers must follow CDC guidance and protocols.

Others needing to continue quarantining:

• Anyone subject to a travel-related quarantine for a state or country previously on the travel-related quarantine list must complete their 14-day quarantine period.

• Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

Travel quarantines do not prohibit travel through Kansas. People from these locations may still travel through Kansas. If this is done, KDHE recommends limited stops, wearing a mask at rest stops or when getting gas and being 6′ from others when doing so. If the destination is Kansas, they would be required to quarantine upon arrival to their destination.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the KDHE website at www.kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Big Ten pulls plug on fall football amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: moments ago
|
The Big Ten Conference won’t be playing football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19.

News

Maize school board approves back-to-school plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
Maize school board approves back-to-school plan

Coronavirus

Harvey County extends mask ordinance until Sept. 15

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Harvey County Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to extend a local order requiring face masks be worn in the county through Sept. 15 in a continued effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

News

Newstalk: 811 Day: Call before you dig

Updated: 3 hours ago
Newstalk: 811 Day: Call before you dig

Latest News

Sports

City of Wichita postpones 2020 Youth Football

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The City of Wichita Park and Recreation department announced today that it is postponing the youth football program for the fall of 2020, with tentative plans to hold the program in the spring of 2021.

Back To School

Masks, water bottles among donations Wichita Public Schools needs before school starts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The district is asking community members and businesses to contribute supplies to assist families who aren’t able to purchase all of the items.

News

Where's Shane? Checking out the sculpture garden at Mark Arts

Updated: 5 hours ago
Where's Shane? Checking out the sculpture garden at Mark Arts

News

Maize school district outlines back-to-school plans

Updated: 5 hours ago
Maize school district outlines back-to-school plans

News

Where's Shane? Checking out the art at Mark Arts

Updated: 6 hours ago
Where's Shane? Checking out the art at Mark Arts

KWCH

Organization prepared to help students returning to school

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
Districts across Kansas are determining new guidelines for students as they return to school. Organizations that work with those schools are also standing by for answers.