Sedgwick County confirms 123 COVID-19 cases at the jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County on Tuesday announced that there are 123 confirmed COVID-19 cases at the county jail in Wichita. This includes 112 inmates and 11 staff members.

The county said testing for all inmates began Monday and it expects all current inmates to test this week. The current inmate population is 1,510.

“The Sedgwick County Detention Facility has been in consultation with experts from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Sedgwick County Health Department and our contracted medical provider,” the county said.

The county announced steps it’s taken to contain the spread at the jail. This includes housing inmates separately and having them tested for the virus after they arrive at the jail’s housing area.

“Once testing results are received, they will be housed according to their test results,” the county said.

The county said inmates are being housed together based on the testing status. Those who tested positive, those who tested negative, and those waiting for results are segregated in status-matching groups, but any inmate that is symptomatic for COVID-19 is housed separately in isolation.

“We are continuing to maintain sanitization standards to take care of our staff and inmates.,” the county said. “These efforts include issuing extra soap and having disinfectant available as needed. All staff members have been issued masks to wear and all inmates have been issued face coverings for the last several months. A full medical staff is also on-site. Additionally, we have employed a contractor to sterilize the facility. “We will continue to provide updates to the community about the status of our efforts to combat the COVID 19 pandemic.”

