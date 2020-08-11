Advertisement

Sen. Brown on DNC, Gov. Kasich’s upcoming address, and the VEEPstakes

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) discusses VEEPstakes, Gov. Kasich's (R-Ohio) upcoming address backing Biden, and what he hopes comes out of the virtual convention.
By Kyle Midura
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) says this year’s Democratic National Convention will be unlike any other in memory.

Brown considered running for president in 2020 but opted out of the race before ever getting in. Four years earlier, he was on the shortlist to be Hillary Clinton’s running-mate before she ultimately chose Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA).

In a Tuesday afternoon digital gaggle with the D.C. press corps, Brown tackled questions about next week’s virtual Democratic National Convention. Though they don’t share many policy positions, he praised former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio) for his outspoken criticism of the president and backing former V.P. and presumptive Democratic Nominee Joe Biden.

Kasich is scheduled to speak at the Democratic Convention next week during primetime. Brown joked that he might have imagined Gov. Kasich protesting outside a DNC, but never would have dreamed he would be a keynote speaker.

Brown told reporters he has offered his suggestion for who Biden should choose as his running-mate but won’t be sharing it publicly. He spoke at length about what it was like to be in the midst of the vetting process in 2016 and the disappointment that followed after he was not the pick.

As for the convention itself, Brown did say he will take in active role in the process. While coronavirus led the party to swap venues, from a stadium to a digital space, he did say there’s important work to be done.

You can watch Sen. Brown’s interview with Washington Correspondent Kyle Midura and other reporters in the video tabs below.

