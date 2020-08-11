Sunshine returns Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Most of Kansas will be in for another sunny day on Wednesday, but thunderstorm chances return to parts of the state Wednesday night and early Thursday. Temperatures will continue to be close to normal for the remainder of the week.

Low temperatures Wednesday will be down in the 60s and low 70s. Afternoon highs climb to around 90 for central and south central Kansas, but farther west it will be mid 90s. Sunshine will be a common sight around the state with winds coming out of the south-southeast and picking up for the afternoon.

Storms will develop in Nebraska and move down into parts of the state heading into early Thursday. A few could have some gusty winds to near 60 mph.

It will get a little hotter to finish off the week with mid 90s. A weekend front will bring some storms to the area and a big drop in temperatures is likely early next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. S/SE 5-15. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 91.

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 74.

Thu: High: 90 AM shower/storm, then mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 74 Partly cloudy; overnight shower-storm.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 74 Becoming partly cloudy; chance for evening storms.

Mon: High: 87 Low: 68 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 84 Low: 64 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

