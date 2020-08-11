Advertisement

Sunshine returns Wednesday

Temperatures climb, but so will the storms chances into the night
Another dry and warm day on Wednesday
Another dry and warm day on Wednesday(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Most of Kansas will be in for another sunny day on Wednesday, but thunderstorm chances return to parts of the state Wednesday night and early Thursday. Temperatures will continue to be close to normal for the remainder of the week.

Low temperatures Wednesday will be down in the 60s and low 70s. Afternoon highs climb to around 90 for central and south central Kansas, but farther west it will be mid 90s. Sunshine will be a common sight around the state with winds coming out of the south-southeast and picking up for the afternoon.

Storms will develop in Nebraska and move down into parts of the state heading into early Thursday. A few could have some gusty winds to near 60 mph.

It will get a little hotter to finish off the week with mid 90s. A weekend front will bring some storms to the area and a big drop in temperatures is likely early next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. S/SE 5-15. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 91.

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 74.

Thu: High: 90 AM shower/storm, then mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 74 Partly cloudy; overnight shower-storm.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 74 Becoming partly cloudy; chance for evening storms.

Mon: High: 87 Low: 68 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 84 Low: 64 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Tame Tuesday, heat, storms return later this week

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Monday’s severe storms have come and gone and our Tuesday looks tame.

Forecast

More heat-humidity for Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Feels-like temperatures will push the upper 90s in some spots

Forecast

Severe storms possible as cold front moves into Kansas

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front is moving through Kansas and it is going to kick-out the hot and humid conditions we endured over the weekend.

Forecast

Another hot and humid day ends with severe storms

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:25 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
A cold front moving through the state will bring some relief from the heat tomorrow, but before that takes place some severe storms are possible later today.

Latest News

Forecast

Rain chances return with the workweek

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Storm chances and some cooler weather will move in for the workweek.

Forecast

Hot sticky forecast continues through Monday- storms return this week

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
More heat and humidity today, storms possible tonight through Wednesday.

Forecast

Heat here to stay for the rest of the weekend

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
It's going to stay sunny and hot for the end of the weekend, but some cooler weather will move in next week.

Forecast

August heat, humidity and wind this weekend

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Hot and humid weekend. Heat index near 105.

Forecast

Sunny and hot weekend ahead

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The summertime heat is here to stay.

Forecast

Higher heat heads our way Friday

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the storms are coming to a stop and now we brace for heat and humidity.