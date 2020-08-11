Tame Tuesday, heat, storms return later this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Monday’s severe storms have come and gone and our Tuesday looks tame. Today will also be around average as high temperatures in the lower 90s are within a degree or two of normal.

The next decent chance of storms across central Kansas will take place Wednesday night into Thursday morning. As of now, severe storms are not expected, and the coverage is expected to be isolated in nature.

As we dry-out on Thursday we also heat-up. Highs in the upper 90s on Thursday will close in on 100 degrees Friday.

The weekend will get off to a hot and steamy start on Saturday before a strong cold front brings MUCH cooler air to Kansas on Sunday and Monday. In fact, next may feel more like fall across the state with highs in the 70s and 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: NE/SE 5-15. High: 93.

Tonight: Mostly clear. SE 5-10. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 94.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy; storms possible late. S 5-15. Low: 74.

Thu: High: 97. Low: 76. Storms early; then clearing skies.

Fri: High: 99. Low: 76. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sat: High: 98. Low: 73. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sun: High: 88. Low: 69. Storms early; then partly cloudy and cooler.

Mon: High: 85. Low: 65. Storms possible early; then clearing skies.

