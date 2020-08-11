Advertisement

Tame Tuesday, heat, storms return later this week

8.11.20 storm outlook
8.11.20 storm outlook(Storm Team 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Monday’s severe storms have come and gone and our Tuesday looks tame. Today will also be around average as high temperatures in the lower 90s are within a degree or two of normal.

The next decent chance of storms across central Kansas will take place Wednesday night into Thursday morning. As of now, severe storms are not expected, and the coverage is expected to be isolated in nature.

As we dry-out on Thursday we also heat-up. Highs in the upper 90s on Thursday will close in on 100 degrees Friday.

The weekend will get off to a hot and steamy start on Saturday before a strong cold front brings MUCH cooler air to Kansas on Sunday and Monday. In fact, next may feel more like fall across the state with highs in the 70s and 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: NE/SE 5-15. High: 93.

Tonight: Mostly clear. SE 5-10. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 94.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy; storms possible late. S 5-15. Low: 74.

Thu: High: 97. Low: 76. Storms early; then clearing skies.

Fri: High: 99. Low: 76. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sat: High: 98. Low: 73. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sun: High: 88. Low: 69. Storms early; then partly cloudy and cooler.

Mon: High: 85. Low: 65. Storms possible early; then clearing skies.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

More heat-humidity for Tuesday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Feels-like temperatures will push the upper 90s in some spots

Forecast

Severe storms possible as cold front moves into Kansas

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front is moving through Kansas and it is going to kick-out the hot and humid conditions we endured over the weekend.

Forecast

Another hot and humid day ends with severe storms

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:25 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
A cold front moving through the state will bring some relief from the heat tomorrow, but before that takes place some severe storms are possible later today.

Forecast

Rain chances return with the workweek

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Storm chances and some cooler weather will move in for the workweek.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot sticky forecast continues through Monday- storms return this week

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
More heat and humidity today, storms possible tonight through Wednesday.

Forecast

Heat here to stay for the rest of the weekend

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
It's going to stay sunny and hot for the end of the weekend, but some cooler weather will move in next week.

Forecast

August heat, humidity and wind this weekend

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Hot and humid weekend. Heat index near 105.

Forecast

Sunny and hot weekend ahead

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The summertime heat is here to stay.

Forecast

Higher heat heads our way Friday

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the storms are coming to a stop and now we brace for heat and humidity.

Forecast

A windy, hot and humid weekend ahead

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT
|
By Mark Larson
Storm chances wind-down but temps will soar along with higher humidity and gusty winds Friday through early next week