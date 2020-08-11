Advertisement

Uncertainty surrounds Big 12 as others split on whether to play football this fall

By Braxton Jones
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The situation in major college football is reportedly split with two Power 5 conferences (the Pac-12 and the Big 10) expected to postpone fall sports and others (the SEC and the ACC) expected to go as planned. That leaves the Big 12, including Kansas and Kansas State, caught in the middle.

Monday, Eyewitness News spoke with a K-State insider about potential moves the league and the team could make. Kickoff for the college football season sits just weeks away, but looking at the calendar, fans can already cross off a lot of games.

Some smaller conferences have decided to postpone or cancel fall sports altogether as the attention shifts to the biggest leagues in college sports.

According to Tim Fitzgerald with GoPowercat.com, the Big 12 could be on board with seeing football this fall. With that, there could be a possibility for the conference to expand for a season, bringing on teams from other conferences that aren’t playing.

Fitzgerald, who has covered K-State sports for more than 30 years, said he expects the Big 12 and at least a couple other big conferences to play this fall, but as of Monday night, that’s not a guarantee.

The Big 12 is expected to meet Tuesday to discuss plans for the 2020 season.

