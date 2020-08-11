Advertisement

WATCH: 1-on-1 interview with Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay

By Michael Schwanke
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - From the COVID-19 pandemic to protests across the country and in the City of Wichita, the Wichita Police Department has a lot to balance at it welcomes new recruits and prepares for the year ahead as the city looks at its next budget.

Monday, (Aug. 10) Eyewitness News anchor Michael Schwanke sat down with Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay to discuss the challenges his department faces and how his officers are responding.

Below, you can see the interview in its entirety, broken up into two parts.

