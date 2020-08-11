Advertisement

Wichita City Council extends mandatory mask order

Mask
Mask(kwch)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council at its meeting Tuesday voted to extend the city ordinance requiring people to wear

The updated order is expected to sunset at midnight on Tuesday, September 8.

“The ordinance, first enacted on July 3, mandates that face coverings are worn when residents are in any public space where social distancing of six feet at all times is not possible,” the city explained.

Exemptions to the order include those with medical conditions, mental health conditions or disabilities that would preclude them from safely wearing a face covering, customers eating at restaurants and more. Residents may inform business owners and their employees of their medical exemptions and are not required to show documentation from their medical provider.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News

Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate.

Breaking News

Sedgwick County confirms 123 COVID-19 cases at the jail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The Sedgwick County Detention Facility has 123 confirmed cases of the COVID 19 virus. This includes 112 cases for inmates and 11 cases for staff members.

Sports

Big Ten pulls plug on fall football amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The Big Ten Conference won’t be playing football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19.

News

Mass gatherings of 500 or more added to Kansas travel quarantine list

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) amended its travel quarantine list, removing the state of Florida and adding attendance at mass gatherings greater than 500 people.

Latest News

News

Maize school board approves back-to-school plan

Updated: 4 hours ago
Maize school board approves back-to-school plan

Coronavirus

Harvey County extends mask ordinance until Sept. 15

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Harvey County Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to extend a local order requiring face masks be worn in the county through Sept. 15 in a continued effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

News

Newstalk: 811 Day: Call before you dig

Updated: 5 hours ago
Newstalk: 811 Day: Call before you dig

Sports

City of Wichita postpones 2020 Youth Football

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The City of Wichita Park and Recreation department announced today that it is postponing the youth football program for the fall of 2020, with tentative plans to hold the program in the spring of 2021.

Back To School

Masks, water bottles among donations Wichita Public Schools needs before school starts

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The district is asking community members and businesses to contribute supplies to assist families who aren’t able to purchase all of the items.

News

Where's Shane? Checking out the sculpture garden at Mark Arts

Updated: 7 hours ago
Where's Shane? Checking out the sculpture garden at Mark Arts