Wichita City Council extends mandatory mask order

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council at its meeting Tuesday voted to extend the city ordinance requiring people to wear

The updated order is expected to sunset at midnight on Tuesday, September 8.

“The ordinance, first enacted on July 3, mandates that face coverings are worn when residents are in any public space where social distancing of six feet at all times is not possible,” the city explained.

Exemptions to the order include those with medical conditions, mental health conditions or disabilities that would preclude them from safely wearing a face covering, customers eating at restaurants and more. Residents may inform business owners and their employees of their medical exemptions and are not required to show documentation from their medical provider.

