WPD welcomes record breaking number of new recruits

By Ruby Munguia
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Monday (August 10), the Wichita Police Department broke a new record. More than 50 recruits began their training for WPD, which is the highest ever recruited class in the history of WPD.

This group also includes a record breaking number of female and Hispanic recruits.

This is not the case in some states around the country considering the recent struggle of recruitment in some law enforcement agencies around the nation.

But at the Wichita Police Department, a record number of recruits are stepping up to be the change they want to see.

“A lot of people say they want change, they want people to change the community, they want to defund this and do that,” new recruit Dcorian Williams said. “But no body’s actually out here making a change. And to make a change, you have to be the change. You have to step forward and you actually have to do something about it to make something happen.”

In January of 2020, 12 females entered the law enforcement training center, which then, was a record. Now, six months later, they are breaking that record again adding 17 new female recruits to this class.

“This is the most diverse and inclusive class that we’ve ever had at the police department. In addition to English, there are six other languages that these new hires speak. And our department is becoming more and more diverse and I’m very proud of that,” Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said.

Overall, recruits in the class said they want their communities to see that they are being represented in law enforcement.

“I think it’s hugely important to be out there and be the spokesperson, to be that role model for those kids who maybe thought ‘I’m going to be against them my whole life.’ To where now, ‘I can join up with them,‘” New recruit Andrew Silva said.

“I think it’s very important. I have a big family. I have a lot of nieces and nephews and I think it’s important for them to see someone like them in this position so they aren’t afraid.” – New recruit Tiffany Vo-Zimmerman said.

In six months, when training is over, the new recruits will know who will get that chance to serve their community.

