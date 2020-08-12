A warm, but not hot Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says expect more tame weather today before storms return to central and eastern Kansas tonight. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will top-out in the lower 90s this afternoon which is near normal for middle August.

A stationary boundary parked along I-135 tonight into Thursday morning will be the focal point for developing showers and storms. Some of the storms will be strong, possibly severe, mainly after midnight and mostly to the east of a Concordia to Wichita line.

As we dry-out on Thursday afternoon and Friday we also heat-up. Highs in the lower to middle 90s tomorrow will increase to the middle and upper 90s on Friday. Factor in the humidity and feels like temperatures on Friday will be around 100 degrees.

The weekend will get off to a hot and steamy start on Saturday before a strong cold front brings MUCH cooler air to Kansas on Sunday and Monday. In fact, next week may feel more like fall across the state with highs in the 70s and 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 91.

Tonight: Mostly clear with storms possible after midnight. SE 10-15; gusty. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Storms early; then clearing skies. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. E 10-15. Low: 72.

Fri: High: 95. Low: 76. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sat: High: 97. Low: 73. Mostly sunny; overnight storms possible.

Sun: High: 92. Low: 68. Partly cloudy with late-day storms.

Mon: High: 87. Low: 64. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies

Tue: High: 84. Low: 63. Partly cloudy and pleasant.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.