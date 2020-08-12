Colby Public Schools warns of possible COVID-19 exposure

COLBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Colby Public Schools is warning students and parents that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 if they attended a middle school concussion video meeting last week.

The district said it received notification that one or more individuals who were at the meeting tested positive for the virus.

The district said the health department will notify those who were in close contact.

As of Wednesday, the Thomas County Health Department where Colby is located reports 44 total cases of COVID-19, 9 active cases, 35 recoveries and no deaths.

Dear Parents and Students, USD 315 has received notification that one or more individuals who attended the middle... Posted by Colby Public Schools on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.