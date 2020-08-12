Advertisement

Colby Public Schools warns of possible COVID-19 exposure

Colby Public Schools
Colby Public Schools(Colby Public Schools/Facebook)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Colby Public Schools is warning students and parents that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 if they attended a middle school concussion video meeting last week.

The district said it received notification that one or more individuals who were at the meeting tested positive for the virus.

The district said the health department will notify those who were in close contact.

As of Wednesday, the Thomas County Health Department where Colby is located reports 44 total cases of COVID-19, 9 active cases, 35 recoveries and no deaths.

Dear Parents and Students, USD 315 has received notification that one or more individuals who attended the middle...

Posted by Colby Public Schools on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

For Americans waiting on virus aid, no new relief in sight

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House’s top negotiator is trying to revive stalled talks over coronavirus aid.

National

Companies test antibody drugs to treat, prevent COVID-19

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
These drugs are believed to last for a month or more and could give quick, temporary immunity to people at high risk of infection, such as health workers and housemates of someone with COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Sedgwick County confirms COVID-19 cluster at Wichita Center adult care home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Sedgwick County announced 12 cases of COVID-19 at the Wichita Center adult care home.

Coronavirus

Staff members at Wichita Public Schools test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wichita Public Schools confirmed on Wednesday that a staff member at Curtis Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Pittsburg State to test all incoming students living on campus for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
Pittsburg State University starts its fall semester next week and with that comes an expectation for about 600 students to move to residence halls on campus this weekend.

National Politics

US budget deficit climbs to record $2.81 trillion

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Treasury Department says the U.S. budget deficit climbed to $2.81 trillion in the first 10 months of the budget year.

News

Hutchinson Correctional Facility locked down after dozens test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that the Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF) Central Unit is on lockdown after several staff and residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

School districts deal with rising coronavirus infections

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Some schools who opened for in-person learning last week have had to close temporarily.

Coronavirus

KDHE reports 817 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The total number of cases the state has seen since March now sits at 32,547.

Coronavirus

Ballot drop boxes are next legal fight in voting

Updated: 6 hours ago
Millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail this fall as the nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.