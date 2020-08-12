Advertisement

Hutchinson Correctional Facility locked down after dozens test positive for COVID-19

(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that the Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF) Central Unit is on lockdown after several staff and residents tested positive for COVID-19.

In total, 84 residents and 10 staff tested positive this week. A total of 99 residents and 17 staff have tested positive since the COVID-19 pandemic began with five residents and seven staff having recovered. All of the positive cases are asymptomatic.

As with all positive cases, the KDOC has been in consultation with officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on next steps to address the active cases at HCF. Additional steps taken today include:

  • All residents in the Central Unit will remain locked in their cells
  • Necessary movement will be done in cohort groups
  • Essential resident workers in laundry and food service will continue to operate on a limited schedule
  • Some residents may be relocated to Lansing Correctional Facility’s COVID-19 Medical Unit

“KDHE has been on site to evaluate the situation and work with us to determine the best course of action,” said KDOC Secretary Jeff Zmuda. “The measures taken today will help mitigate the risk of continued exposure at the facility, helping ensure the health and safety of our staff and residents.”

The Hutchinson Correctional Facility is Kansas’ second-oldest prison and houses 1,884 men.

Where's Shane? Blade and Timber

Updated: 6 hours ago

