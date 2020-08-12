Advertisement

K-State, Big 12 release updated 2020 football schedule

Kansas State kick return specialist Morgan Burns (33) runs past the K-State bench during a 103-yard kick return for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Dakota in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Release) – K-State Athletics and the Big 12 Conference unveiled Wednesday the Wildcats’ new 10-game football schedule for the 2020 season, which includes a newly scheduled non-conference matchup and all nine conference games. 

K-State will now open the season on September 12 by hosting Arkansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats are 2-0 all-time against the Red Wolves, while it will be the first meeting between the two schools in 40 years. K-State earned a 31-7 victory in Manhattan in 1980 and also defeated A-State, 37-6, in Manhattan in 1948. 

The September 12 start date is the latest in the year that K-State will begin a season since 1992 (September 19 vs. Montana), while it is the first time in school history that K-State will play less than two non-conference games. 

Following its first bye week of the season, Kansas State opens Big 12 play on September 26 when the Cats travel to Oklahoma. It will be the second-straight year the Wildcats open Big 12 play in the state of Oklahoma (at Oklahoma State in 2019), while it will be the first in Norman since a 24-19 victory over the sixth-ranked Sooners on September 22, 2012.

The Wildcats Big 12 home opener is slated for October 3 against Texas Tech before traveling to TCU on October 10. The second bye week of the season is on October 17 before K-State hosts Kansas on October 24 and travels to West Virginia – its original conference opener – on October 31. 

The month of November opens with a visit from Oklahoma State on November 7 prior to the third bye of the schedule on November 14. From there, the Wildcats travel to Iowa State (November 21) and Baylor (November 28) before closing out the season on December 5 with a home contest against Texas. It will be the first home December game since defeating West Virginia, 24-23, in 2015.

The 2020 Big 12 Championship game will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, December 12. 

Although the number of fans able to attend games this fall remains unknown, the department continues to work with local county, city and University officials. Season ticket holders will be contacted via email as soon as capacity and ticket details are finalized. 

