KDHE reports 817 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health reported 817 new COVID-19 cases since Monday and eight new deaths.

The total number of cases the state has seen since March now sits at 32,547. There have been 302,016 negative diagnostic tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.

The percentage of tests coming back positive remains steady at 9.7%.

The state also reported 64 new hospitalizations.

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday with Dr. Chris Brown with the University of Kansas Medical Center.

